Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 128,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.