Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

