Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 132.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

