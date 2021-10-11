Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,770 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.16 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

