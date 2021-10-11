Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,714,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.57 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

