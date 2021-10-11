Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

