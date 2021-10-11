Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.75.

CBSH stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

