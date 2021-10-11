Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 477 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

