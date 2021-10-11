Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 201 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

