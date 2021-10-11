Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.52

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

