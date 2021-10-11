Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.63 Million

Analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report sales of $275.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. Navient posted sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 1,985,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 77.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

