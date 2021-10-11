Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $5,609,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

