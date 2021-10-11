Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 160,419 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $322,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

