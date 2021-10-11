Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107,603 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.1% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.67% of T-Mobile US worth $1,205,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

