Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,148,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $350,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836,166. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

