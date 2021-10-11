Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $421,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,799. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

