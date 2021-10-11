Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STIM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.27. 223,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,097. The company has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Neuronetics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

