NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.
NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
