NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

