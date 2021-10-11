NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NEXT stock remained flat at $$106.21 during trading hours on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

