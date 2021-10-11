Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $765.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

