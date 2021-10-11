Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55,000.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.