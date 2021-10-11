Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 500,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,858,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

