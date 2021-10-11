Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 302,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,710,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.