Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NECB opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

