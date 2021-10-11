Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 129,810 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 93,388.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

