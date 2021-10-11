Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 318.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

NYSE:HCA opened at $240.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.35. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

