Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

