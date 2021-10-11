Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.50 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

