Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.61 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.