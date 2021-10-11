Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

