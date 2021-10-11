Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

