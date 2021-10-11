Novartis’ (NVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

