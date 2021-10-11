Novartis’ (NVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.
NYSE NVS opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
