Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. 113,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,737. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

