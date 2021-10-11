Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCSL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 353.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,763 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

