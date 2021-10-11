Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.41. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

