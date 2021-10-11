ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.82. 44,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

