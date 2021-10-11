Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. 463,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,629. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.