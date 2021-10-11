Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

