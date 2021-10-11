Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

