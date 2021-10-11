Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 163,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $101,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 172,192 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

