Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.