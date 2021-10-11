Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

