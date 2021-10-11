PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00096801 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00693342 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

