PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 44,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

