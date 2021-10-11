Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.