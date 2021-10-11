Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.90. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $50.75. 34,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.