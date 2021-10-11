PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 760

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 679.50 ($8.88) on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 624.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

