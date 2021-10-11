PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

MPGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

