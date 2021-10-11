PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

