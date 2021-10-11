Paragon 28, Inc. Plans $125 Million IPO for October 15th (FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) plans to raise $125 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,800,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Paragon 28, Inc. generated $134.2 million in revenue and $2.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $1.2 billion.

BofA Securities and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Needham & Company were co-managers.

Paragon 28, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments, including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD or flatfoot), charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. “.

Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 295 employees. The company is located at 14445 Grasslands Drive, Englewood, CO 80112, US and can be reached via phone at (730) 399-3400 or on the web at http://www.paragon28.com.

